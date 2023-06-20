6th schedule, statehood for Ladakh: Education reformist Wangchuk begins 7-day climate fast

The famous innovator, environmentalist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has started seven day long climate fast at Leh’s NDS Ground in a bid to seek sixth schedule of the Indian constitution and statehood to the eco-fragile region of Ladakh. Wangchuk started his climate fast on Sunday. Wangchuk said that besides government’s role, people should contribute their bit to prevent degradation of environment. (HT File Photo)

“On Sunday people in their respective villages, temples, monasteries, temples, churches and mosques observed one day fast and held prayers for success of talks of between the leaders of Ladakh with government of India,” he said. The BJP government has invited the leaders from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to meet the officials at Ministry of Home Affairs.

“While apex body leaders from Leh and KDA leaders from Kargil have gone to Delhi for holding talks with Centre, we are observing fast so that Centre listens to us. I will be on fast for the next one week,” said Sonam Wangchuk. He informed that he initiated climate fast to seek protection to the eco-fragile region under 6th schedule and statehood from the government of India. “Ladakh is a sensitive region, ecologically and strategically because of fragile Himalayan ecology and presence of China and Pakistan across its borders. We pray and hope for a peaceful resolution of our aspirations without disturbance or agitation,” he said.

“We are also seeking cooperation from the people to play their role and change their lifestyle for climate protection. We hope people will take a pledge to change their lifestyle and adopt simple lifestyle in the larger interest of the region,” said Wangchuk.

“For the cause I will remain hungry for seven days. Our glaciers are melting, our agricultural farms are dying down, people are migrating to other places and people are unaware to climate change Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkatta, Paris and New York,” he said in an apparent reference to rapidly changes in climate.

He said that besides government’s role, people should contribute their bit to prevent degradation of environment and ecology.

Ladakh has been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution, two Lok Sabha seats each for Leh and Kargil districts respectively, exclusive rights to jobs and lands to the locals and a public service commission for the youth of the region. It may be recalled here that Wangchuk had observed a day long hunger protest in January this year.

