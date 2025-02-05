7 Haryana MCs go to polls on March 2

The Haryana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced that the general elections for seven municipal corporations, 4 four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9, setting the stage for yet another political bout within five months after the assembly elections were held. The counting of votes of all the MCs, including Panipat, councils and other committees will be held on March 12 simultaneously. (HT File)

Haryana has a total of 11 municipal corporations, 22 municipal councils and 50 municipal committees.

The SEC also announced the by-elections schedule for various municipal bodies.

According to the state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh, elections will take place for the direct elections of mayors and ward members in eight municipal corporations—Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar.

The Haryana SEC said that presidents and ward members will also be elected in four municipal councils namely Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar and Sirsa.

Polls will also be conducted in 21 municipal committees, including Barara, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Siwan, Jakhal Mandi, Farukh Nagar, Narnaund, Beri, Julana, Kalayat, Pundri, Indri, Nilokheri, Ateli Mandi, Kanina, Taoru, Hathin, Kalanaur, Kharkhoda and Radaur.

Alongside the general elections, by-elections will be held for two mayoral seats in municipal corporation Ambala and Sonepat.

The by poll will also be held to elect presidents of municipal council Sohna (Gurugram), municipal committee Assandh (Karnal) and municipal committee Ismailbad (Kurukshetra). Another by poll will be held for three seats of members of municipal committee Ladwa (Kurukshetra), Safidon (Jind), and Taraori in Karnal.

The elections are expected to witness keen contests, with major political parties and independent candidates vying for control of urban local bodies across Haryana.

The upcoming municipal elections hold significant political implications for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal Opposition party, the Congress. For the faction-ridden Congress, these elections provide an opportunity to regain lost ground in urban areas.

On the other hand, BJP’s ability to mobilise its urban voter base, particularly in strongholds like Faridabad, Gurugram and Karnal, will be closely watched. A strong showing by the BJP will reaffirm its hold on urban governance.