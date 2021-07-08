7 Jalandhar hospitals issued notices for not installing PSA oxygen plants

The district administration on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to seven private hospitals in Jalandhar for not installing pressure swing adsorption (PSA)-based oxygen generation plants despite repeated requests.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the erring facilities are Sharanjit Multispeciality Hospital, Kidney Hospital, Sikka Hospital, Oxford Hospital, Ghai Hospital, NeuroNova Hospital, and Caremax Hospital.

On the other hand, the Sarvodya Hospital, Maan Medicity, Innocent Hearts Hospital, Johal Hospital, and Military Hospital have initiated the process of installing oxygen plants.

“During the second peak of the pandemic, the hospitals were among those where demand for oxygen cylinders was above 50 per day. They were asked to install PSA plants by August. But no efforts were made by these hospitals to set up these plants to meet their oxygen requirement in view of the next wave. A number of hospitals have set up plants to be self-reliant in terms of oxygen,” he added.

The administration may even recommend to the health department to cancel their licences as Covid care facilities in case they do not adhere to the guidelines issued by administration, he said. “Also, these hospitals would be held accountable in case of causality amid the third wave if there is a lack of oxygen,” he added.

The hospitals having oxygen plants would get priority in the admission of Covid-19 patients in their facilities, the DC said.