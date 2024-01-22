7 peddlers arrested, banned drugs seized

Police on Monday arrested seven drug peddlers in Sopore and Kulgam along with psychotropic and contraband substances. All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody

The police said during a checkpoint established at Reban, police men intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AU-3674 with two persons on board.

“They have been identified as Umer Rashid Shalla and Adnan Manzoor Antoo both residents of Sidiq Colony, Sopore. During search, 112 capsules of spasmoproxyvon plus and 11 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. Both the accused were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” police said in a statement adding that during the course of investigation of case was registered against the duo.

“Two more drug peddlers have been arrested and 1,536 tablets of banned drug were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed @Manzoor of Dangerpora Sopore and Shabir Ahmed of Sahipura Kral Gund Handwara. Pertinently, on January 11, 2024, a police party of Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Amargarh, recovered 3,600 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from a truck bearing registration number JK05C-1271 driven by Rameez Wali Rather of Sahipora Kralgund, Handwara. All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.”

Similarly, in Kulgam, the police during patrolling at Sumo stand Qazigund, intercepted two suspicious persons carrying two nylon bags who tried to flee after noticing the police party but were apprehended tactfully. “They have been identified as Ashfaq Ahmad Rather of Chalyar, Chenani and Mohd Sharif Bani of Nagulta, Chenani. During search, officers were able to recover 8-kg poppy straw from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain custody.”

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.