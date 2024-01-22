close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7 peddlers arrested, banned drugs seized

7 peddlers arrested, banned drugs seized

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 22, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated

Police on Monday arrested seven drug peddlers in Sopore and Kulgam along with psychotropic and contraband substances.

All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody
All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody

The police said during a checkpoint established at Reban, police men intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AU-3674 with two persons on board.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“They have been identified as Umer Rashid Shalla and Adnan Manzoor Antoo both residents of Sidiq Colony, Sopore. During search, 112 capsules of spasmoproxyvon plus and 11 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. Both the accused were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” police said in a statement adding that during the course of investigation of case was registered against the duo.

“Two more drug peddlers have been arrested and 1,536 tablets of banned drug were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed @Manzoor of Dangerpora Sopore and Shabir Ahmed of Sahipura Kral Gund Handwara. Pertinently, on January 11, 2024, a police party of Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Amargarh, recovered 3,600 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from a truck bearing registration number JK05C-1271 driven by Rameez Wali Rather of Sahipora Kralgund, Handwara. All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.”

Similarly, in Kulgam, the police during patrolling at Sumo stand Qazigund, intercepted two suspicious persons carrying two nylon bags who tried to flee after noticing the police party but were apprehended tactfully. “They have been identified as Ashfaq Ahmad Rather of Chalyar, Chenani and Mohd Sharif Bani of Nagulta, Chenani. During search, officers were able to recover 8-kg poppy straw from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain custody.”

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On