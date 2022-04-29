7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering (CSE) students of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year’s placement drive. These are the highest packages ever offered to students of the institute during the placement drive.
A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering (ECE) and 96 of electrical engineering. The institute has also been able to increase its average package by 24% this year to ₹13.5 lakh compared to last year’s ₹10.9 lakh.
Ankit Goyal, 22, who is among the seven students who were placed in Apple, said that he was excited to even get a chance to sit in the interview. “It was unexpected to get recruited in Apple and the guidance and efforts of the institute made it possible,” said Goyal, who is a Zirakpur resident.
Ishika Agarwal, 21, a resident of Sector 24, said, “It came as a surprise to me and the family who were really excited when they got to know this. I dedicate this achievement to my family and friends for their support,” she said.
In November last year, 16 final-year students had received offers of ₹46 lakh per annum from Microsoft.
Sector-wise placements
As per details shared by the institute, around 40% students have been placed in software sector, 24% in analytics and 17% in core fields. Around 9% students have been placed in consulting and 2% in the finance sector.
“The impressive numbers for the placements have been an outcome of strategic planning of the career development and guidance centre, relentless efforts of the students, support from academic departments and vision of the institute administration. The CDGC works to bring students the best opportunities and guide them through their career choices,” said JD Sharma, head, CDGC, PEC.
PEC director Baldev Setia, said that the phenomenal placement record results from the talented pool of students as well as the highly dedicated faculty. “This is also the result of the good work done by the CDGC in guiding the students and preparing them for the job market.”
