7 years on, Chandigarh’s ‘track & trace’ system to check liquor smuggling

Finally, after seven years, the UT excise and taxation department has implemented a 'track & trace' system to monitor the entire supply chain of liquor production, distribution, and retail to curb liquor smuggling.

The department conducted a soft launch, and the system has been applied to new stock, with full implementation expected within the next two weeks.

HS Brar, additional excise and taxation commissioner, stated, “We have implemented around 70% of the system, and full implementation will occur in the next few days. It has been made clear to licensees that no stock movement will be permitted without the track-and-trace system.”

He mentioned that a mobile app has been developed, which will help verify the authenticity of liquor bottles by scanning the QR code. “The track-and-trace system promotes transparency and accountability among stakeholders,” he added.

The system starts at the production stage, where each liquor bottle is assigned a unique identification code, such as a QR code. Each bottle and its case will carry a unique identification in the form of QR and barcodes, respectively, which can be scanned to verify the source and track the flow of liquor.

Brar also stated that the new system will further discourage illicit activities, such as smuggling and counterfeit production, fostering a fair and competitive market environment. The system will help the department detect unauthorised activities, ensuring that all taxes and duties are fully paid. The software for the system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, department of information and technology, Chandigarh administration.

Stakeholders have already been given specifications to purchase the necessary hardware, such as printers and scanners, from the company of their choice.

Since alcohol is priced lower in the UT, smuggling into Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat has always been an issue.