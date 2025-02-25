70-yr-old dies in J&K’s Rajouri, family allege negligence by hospital staff

A 70-year-old woman died on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Additional district commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa said he had sought details from the chief medical officer (CMO) regarding the allegations. (iStock)

Following her death at primary health centre at Thanamandi in Rajouri district, family members of the deceased staged protest and alleged that the woman died of negligence.

The deceased, Farzand Begum, wife of Mohammad Iqbal, of Darra village, was brought to hospital around 8.30 am after she complained of chest pain.

Following her death, the family placed her body in front of the hospital and staged a protest. “There was no staff to conduct ECG test of the patient. They arrived after 40 minutes. The ambulance was also not present in the hospital,” said Mohammad Farooq, a relative of the deceased.

“Most of the hospital staff are locals, who remain absent from their duties. The patients are left at god’s mercy,” said Farooq.

Additional district commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa said he had sought details from the chief medical officer (CMO) regarding the allegations.

“On Sunday, during the day I personally visited to oversee the functioning of the PHC from a new building where it has been shifted. I found the staff present on their duties. However, I have sought a report from the CMO on the entire incident,” said Thapa.

He also informed that Rajouri district commissioner has also taken cognisance of the incident.

“Though no probe has been ordered yet, the DC will look into the issue in detail and if required, may order a probe,” he added.