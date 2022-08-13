75 days on, no trace of 6th shooter in Moose Wala killing
Around 75 days after the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab police’s special investigation team (SIT) is still groping in the dark to trace the sixth shooter Deepak alias Mundi of Bhiwani in Rajasthan.
Despite claiming that they have got strong leads on the whereabouts of Mundi, who was part of the shooters’ Haryana module, police are yet to make any breakthrough. Even the weapons used by the Haryana module shooters are yet to be recovered by the Punjab Police. As per sources, the Punjab Police had formed special teams to conduct raids in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Police had identified six shooters of two modules, who were directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The Haryana module, led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. All except Mundi have been arrested by the Delhi Police.
The Punjab module shooters, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu, were killed after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.
Police are also said to be questioning of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who are in custody, for clues on Mundi.
Presently, Bishnoi is in the custody of Gurdaspur police in a murder case, while Bhagwanpuria is in the custody of Moga police in connection with an attempt-to-murder case. Ankit was sent to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, Mansa police on Friday got extended the remand of Priyavrat, Kashish and Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of Bishnoi, in an attempt-to-murder case registered 18 days after the singer’s murder, till August 17.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also an SIT member, said that Deepak alias Mundi of Bhiwani, is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him.
Had given Delhi Police the slip twice
Mundi had managed to escape Delhi Police’s special cell twice when other shooters were arrested. On June 19, the Delhi Police special cell arrested two shooters, Priyavrat and Kashish along with Keshav, who helped them to escape from Baroi village in Gujarat’s Kutch. It is learnt Deepak accompanied them to Gujarat, but he along with Ankit got separated a day before the police nabbed Priyavrat and Kashish. Later on July 4, shooter Ankit Sirsa was arrested along with Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Interrogation of Ankit revealed that they were together in Delhi earlier in the day of before his arrest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics