75 days on, no trace of 6th shooter in Moose Wala killing

Around 75 days after the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab police’s special investigation team (SIT) is still groping in the dark to trace the sixth shooter Deepak alias Mundi of Bhiwani in Rajasthan.

Despite claiming that they have got strong leads on the whereabouts of Mundi, who was part of the shooters’ Haryana module, police are yet to make any breakthrough. Even the weapons used by the Haryana module shooters are yet to be recovered by the Punjab Police. As per sources, the Punjab Police had formed special teams to conduct raids in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Police had identified six shooters of two modules, who were directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The Haryana module, led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. All except Mundi have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The Punjab module shooters, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu, were killed after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.

Police are also said to be questioning of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who are in custody, for clues on Mundi.

Presently, Bishnoi is in the custody of Gurdaspur police in a murder case, while Bhagwanpuria is in the custody of Moga police in connection with an attempt-to-murder case. Ankit was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Mansa police on Friday got extended the remand of Priyavrat, Kashish and Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of Bishnoi, in an attempt-to-murder case registered 18 days after the singer’s murder, till August 17.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also an SIT member, said that Deepak alias Mundi of Bhiwani, is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him.

Had given Delhi Police the slip twice

Mundi had managed to escape Delhi Police’s special cell twice when other shooters were arrested. On June 19, the Delhi Police special cell arrested two shooters, Priyavrat and Kashish along with Keshav, who helped them to escape from Baroi village in Gujarat’s Kutch. It is learnt Deepak accompanied them to Gujarat, but he along with Ankit got separated a day before the police nabbed Priyavrat and Kashish. Later on July 4, shooter Ankit Sirsa was arrested along with Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Interrogation of Ankit revealed that they were together in Delhi earlier in the day of before his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON