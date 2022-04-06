75,000 vehicles entered, exited Lahaul through Atal Tunnel in March: SP

With tourists rushing to the hills to get relief from the unusual heatwave sweeping across the plains, more than 75,000 vehicles entered and exited Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti through Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, in March.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said with the start of the tourist season, inflow in the Lahaul valley has increased considerably. As many as 75,397 vehicles entered or exited Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. There has been a rush at Sissu, Darcha and Udaipur, he ädded.

It is also noteworthy that, Verma said, no major injuries or casualties were reported in March despite major instances of avalanches and landslides due to an increase in day temperature.

This was ensured due to timely advisories issued through various means such as Facebook, WhatsApp stakeholders group and bulk SMS services, said the SP.

The district police have imposed 814 motor vehicle challans with a fine amounting to ₹ 5.89 lakh.

The district police are committed to ensuring smooth travel for all stakeholders despite the heavy flow, he added.