Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 75-year-old woman charred to death in Shimla fire

75-year-old woman charred to death in Shimla fire

ByANI and HTC, Shimla
Mar 01, 2023 06:41 AM IST

The fire broke out at Khalti under the Shahdhar panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur; Rampur zone DSP Chandrashekhar said the cause of the fire was not known at the moment

75-year-old woman charred to death in Shimla fire

People gather around the fire site on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
People gather around the fire site on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A 75-year-old woman, Shukri Devi, was burnt alive in the fire that broke out in her house in Shimla on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Khalti under the Shahdhar panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur. Rampur zone DSP Chandrashekhar said the cause of the fire was not known at the moment.

Apex panchayat body seeks security audit

JAMMU All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Tuesday demanded security audit of political leaders and retired bureaucrats across Jammu region. Its president Anil Sharma said, “Several cops of Jammu zone have allotted PSOs to ineligible and insignificant leaders and retired officers without even assessing security threat to them.”

Govt undermining SKIMS functioning: NC

Srinagar The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday slammed the J&K administration for “taking away” the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Last week, the general administration department had issued a communication to SKIMS director informing that it has been brought under the control of the health and medical education department. NC’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “Snatching autonomy may seem like a power play, but in reality, it weakens the foundation of the institution itself. It’s essential for hospitals to maintain their independence & decisions. Snatching it away undermines the hospital’s identity and purpose.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out