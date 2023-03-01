75-year-old woman charred to death in Shimla fire People gather around the fire site on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A 75-year-old woman, Shukri Devi, was burnt alive in the fire that broke out in her house in Shimla on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Khalti under the Shahdhar panchayat of Rangori village in Rampur. Rampur zone DSP Chandrashekhar said the cause of the fire was not known at the moment.

Apex panchayat body seeks security audit

JAMMU All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Tuesday demanded security audit of political leaders and retired bureaucrats across Jammu region. Its president Anil Sharma said, “Several cops of Jammu zone have allotted PSOs to ineligible and insignificant leaders and retired officers without even assessing security threat to them.”

Govt undermining SKIMS functioning: NC

Srinagar The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday slammed the J&K administration for “taking away” the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Last week, the general administration department had issued a communication to SKIMS director informing that it has been brought under the control of the health and medical education department. NC’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “Snatching autonomy may seem like a power play, but in reality, it weakens the foundation of the institution itself. It’s essential for hospitals to maintain their independence & decisions. Snatching it away undermines the hospital’s identity and purpose.”