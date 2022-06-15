76 Panchkula residents fined ₹5,000 in two months for wasting water
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on 76 Panchkula residents for wasting water in the morning over the past two months.
Since April 15, the authority had prohibited watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc., between 5.30 am and 8.30 am till June 30 in a bid to avoid shortage of water during peak summer.
In case of first violation, the authority issued only a warning, but residents caught repeating the violation were issued challans of ₹5,000. More non-compliance to the order will lead to disconnection of water connection.
Four teams, with three members each, were constituted to carry out the drive. Most of the challans were issued to those washing their vehicles and watering lawns using hosepipes.
HSVP executive engineer (XEN)NK Payal said, “People must use only buckets to wash their vehicles in the morning. Watering of lawns and plants with pipes is also not allowed in the morning. Also, residents must ensure that water is not wasted due to overflow of overhead tanks and leaking pipes. Use of a water motor pump is completely prohibited.”
The XEN added that in case of water wastage, challans of ₹5,000 per violation were being issued and notices in case of water leakage.
Water pipe’s fasteners stolen, resident suffer
Residents of Sectors 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 were a harried lot on Monday, as thieves stole the fastening nuts of a pipe supplying water to these sectors. Residents had to go without water for the entire day until the 500 mm-diameter pipe was fixed in Sector 32.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics