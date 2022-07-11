77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana

On the occasion of 77th Founder’s Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes.

Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education. He believed there could be no better catalyst than education to bring about the necessary enlightenment and empowerment in a society.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director MBD Group, said, “We are hopeful that the Founder’s Day celebrations would give a much-needed break to our employees and help them bond stronger as one MBD family.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, joint managing director, MBD Group, said, “Our founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra in 1956, started with one bookshop in Jalandhar, Punjab, and today, under his leadership, we are a conglomerate of publishing, printing, edtech, paper manufacturing, notebooks, skill development, capacity building, exports, hospitality, design and construction, food and beverage, residences and commercial spaces, operating in India and abroad.”

Meanwhile, a bloggers meet was also organised during the tenth anniversary celebrations at Artisan Cafe in Silver Arc Mall.