77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder’s Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes.
Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.
Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education. He believed there could be no better catalyst than education to bring about the necessary enlightenment and empowerment in a society.
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director MBD Group, said, “We are hopeful that the Founder’s Day celebrations would give a much-needed break to our employees and help them bond stronger as one MBD family.”
Speaking on the occasion, Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, joint managing director, MBD Group, said, “Our founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra in 1956, started with one bookshop in Jalandhar, Punjab, and today, under his leadership, we are a conglomerate of publishing, printing, edtech, paper manufacturing, notebooks, skill development, capacity building, exports, hospitality, design and construction, food and beverage, residences and commercial spaces, operating in India and abroad.”
Meanwhile, a bloggers meet was also organised during the tenth anniversary celebrations at Artisan Cafe in Silver Arc Mall.
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes's directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission. The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter's order should not be stayed.
FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
Convention being ignored in filling Chandigarh admn posts: Punjab CM
According to a statement, Mann in a letter to the governor said by Indian Administrative Services officers from the AGMUT cadre are being posted on the most important posts, which were earlier held by officers from the Punjab cadre. The AGMUT cadre IAS officers serve in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. Mann said these officers are chosen after a rigorous selection process and they are given charges of various key departments as well.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date
No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association's condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
