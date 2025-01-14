7.89 lakh families apply for 100-sq-yard plots in Haryana

At least 7.89 lakh families of Haryana living in rural as well as urban areas with annual income below ₹1.80 lakh have applied for 100-square-yard plots and flats under government housing schemes. Haryana government spokesperson said under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, more than 2.89 lakh families living in cities, which do not own a house and have an annual income of less than ₹ 1.80 lakh, have applied for housing. (Getty image)

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, over 5 lakh people have applied for 100-square-yard-plots, and all eligible beneficiaries will soon be alloted 50-square-yard plots in phases in mahagram panchayats, Haryana government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, more than 2.89 lakh families living in cities, which do not own a house and have an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh, have applied for housing. Among them, approximately 1.51 lakh individuals have applied for plots, and 1.38 lakh have applied for flats. Last year, provisional allotment letters were issued to 15,256 applicants, the spokesperson added.

While presiding over a meeting, chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the 100-square-yard plots will be given in developed colonies with all essential amenities, similar to urban areas, and an allocation of ₹100 crore in this connection has already been approved.

Saini directed officers concerned to ensure that eligible families are provided the option of financing the amount for flat or plot allotment through banks to ensure that no eligible family is deprived of the scheme’s benefits, even if they are unable to make a lump sum payment. All eligible families in the state, who do not own a house, land to build a house, or a flat, and whose annual income is less than ₹1.80 lakh, have been identified.

It was informed in the meeting that Housing Board Haryana has successfully developed a property management system (PMS) software to manage the data of approximately 80,000 allottees. Previously, all property records were maintained manually by estate managers in ledgers, and allottees had to visit the office of estate manager concerned to update their details after making EMI payments. In addition, the PMS portal has been integrated with the Jamabandi portal, enabling seamless registration of properties under Housing Board Haryana. This integration ensures greater transparency and accuracy in property records. The CM said the system should also be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra to improve the implementation of schemes in the future.