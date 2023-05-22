Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 78-year-old crushed to death, driver held

Mohali: 78-year-old crushed to death, driver held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 22, 2023 12:05 AM IST

After a 78-year-old man was crushed to death on Saturday morning by an overspeeding tipper truck in Phase 1, police solved the case with the arrest of the accused on the same day.

The victim’s son Manoj, in his complaint, said when his father reached a traffic light near Phase -1 barrier, a speeding tipper truck came from behind and hit the scooter. Thereafter, he ran over the scooter, crushing him to death. (Getty Images)
The accused was identified Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Ballomajra.

The incident took place at 10 am when the deceased Ram Dayal Mehmi of New Sewraj Nagar, a retired railway employee, was on his way to pick-up his granddaughter from her school in Sector 44 on a scooter.

The victim’s son Manoj, in his complaint, said when his father reached a traffic light near Phase -1 barrier, a speeding tipper truck came from behind and hit the scooter. Thereafter, he ran over the scooter, crushing him to death.

Commuters, present on the spot, rushed to rescue the victim and pressed the tipper driver to stop the vehicle. However, he managed to flee the scene. According to Baljinder Singh Mand, in charge of Phase- 6 chowki, a case under Section 304 -A of Indian Penal Code was registered against

Monday, May 22, 2023
