 8 dead, 7 others injured as car falls into gorge in Baramulla - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 8 dead, 7 others injured as car falls into gorge in Baramulla

8 dead, 7 others injured as car falls into gorge in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 31, 2024 11:31 PM IST

Police said that a passenger vehicle on way from Bujthala village to Boniyar in Uri fell into a gorge, killing eight of the passengers, including three women, all residents of Boniyar in Baramulla

At least eight persons lost their lives and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The mangled remains of the car, in Baramulla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car, in Baramulla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police said that a small passenger vehicle on way from Bujthala village to Boniyar in Uri fell into a gorge, killing eight of the passengers, including three women, all residents of Boniyar in Baramulla.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Seven people were dead on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College, Baramulla,” said a district police official.

The Valley received light snowfall, particularly in north Kashmir districts, making the condition on the road slippery.

Locals, police and the district administration launched a rescue operation, evacuating the injured to the Government Medical College, Baramulla.

The police official said that seven persons have been injured, including two children. “The vehicle was overloaded with all these people on board,” he said.

The district officials visited GMC, Baramulla, to check on the injured. The officials urged doctors to ensure that every possible medical support is provided to the injured.

“Unfortunately, due to slippery road conditions, the loaded sumo skid and fell into the gorge. There were 15 people in the vehicle, of which eight have died,” said Baramulla deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa.

He said of the seven injured, one patient was critical and has been referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Srinagar. “All other six injured are stable,” he added.

5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, 1 lakh for injured: Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Ex-gratia of 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given 1 lakh,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock over the tragic accident and urged the government for prompt relief efforts.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I extend my sincere condolences to them. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On