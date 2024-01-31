8 dead, 7 others injured as car falls into gorge in Baramulla

At least eight persons lost their lives and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. The mangled remains of the car, in Baramulla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police said that a small passenger vehicle on way from Bujthala village to Boniyar in Uri fell into a gorge, killing eight of the passengers, including three women, all residents of Boniyar in Baramulla.

“Seven people were dead on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College, Baramulla,” said a district police official.

The Valley received light snowfall, particularly in north Kashmir districts, making the condition on the road slippery.

Locals, police and the district administration launched a rescue operation, evacuating the injured to the Government Medical College, Baramulla.

The police official said that seven persons have been injured, including two children. “The vehicle was overloaded with all these people on board,” he said.

The district officials visited GMC, Baramulla, to check on the injured. The officials urged doctors to ensure that every possible medical support is provided to the injured.

“Unfortunately, due to slippery road conditions, the loaded sumo skid and fell into the gorge. There were 15 people in the vehicle, of which eight have died,” said Baramulla deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa.

He said of the seven injured, one patient was critical and has been referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Srinagar. “All other six injured are stable,” he added.

₹5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, ₹1 lakh for injured: Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given ₹1 lakh,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock over the tragic accident and urged the government for prompt relief efforts.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I extend my sincere condolences to them. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” she said.