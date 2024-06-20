80 crore disbursed directly into the accounts of workers

Shramik Jagrukta evam Samman Samaroh Mukhyamantri Shramik Panjikaran Protsahan Yojana, under which ₹ 1,100 will be provided as an incentive to workers upon registration, is among the new initiatives launched by the CM. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to give ₹1,01,000 to registered workers on the occasion of wedding of their daughter and that 75% of the total amount will be provided three days before the wedding.

During a state-level Shramik Jagrukta Evam Samman Samaroh held in Jind, the chief minister also disbursed near ₹80 crore directly into the accounts of 1,02,629 workers under different schemes.

Mukhyamantri Shramik Panjikaran Protsahan Yojana, under which ₹1,100 will be provided as an incentive to workers upon registration, is among the new initiatives launched by the CM.

The CM also announced that the state government will extend facility of free journey in air-conditioned buses to the registered workers willing to visit Ayodhya Dham. The CM made this announcement after flagging off a bus to Ayodhya Dham under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

On Wednesday ₹15 crore were disbursed directly into the accounts of 42,166 women for sewing machines, ₹10 crore among 19,925 workers under the cycle scheme, ₹16 crore to 19,880 workers for purchasing tools, ₹3 crore for education of 3,068 children of registered workers and ₹7 crore were sanctioned to 1,446 children for purchasing e-scooters under the electric scooter scheme.

The financial assistance of ₹12.18 crore was deposited into the accounts of 1,206 workers under the Kanyadan evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana, ₹1.25 crore scholarships were given to 379 meritorious children of registered workers and financial assistance of ₹7 lakh was deposited in the accounts of 34 workers under the financial assistance scheme for their son’s marriage.

The CM announced that under the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, the workers will also get an opportunity of Ayodhya darshan free of cost.

The CM further said that the “Happy Yojana” has been launched, wherein every member of families earning less than one lakh annually in Haryana will be eligible for free travel up to 1,000 km per year.