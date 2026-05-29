80% turnout in Himachal panchayat phase 2 polls; women outnumber men

A turnout of 80% was recorded as polling for the second phase of rural body elections across 1,276 panchayats in Himachal Pradesh took place on Thursday. The polling process remained peaceful, said State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi. An elderly voter at a polling station in Rohru, Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The counting process for the posts of pradhan (village head), up-pradhan (deputy head) and ward members was underway and the results were expected to be declared late at night. The counting for 250 zila parishad wards and 1,684 panchayat samiti wards will take place on May 31 and the results would be declared on the same day.

Highlighting the high turnout, the State Election Commission said that in 2021 as well, during the second-phase polling, approximately 76% of the voters across 1,208 gram panchayats had exercised their franchise.

The polling commenced at 7 am. Long queues were seen as first-time voters as well as senior citizens were enthusiastic to exercise their franchise. Kullu district registered the highest turnout at 86%, followed by Sirmaur (85%), Solan (84%) and Lahaul and Spiti (69.38%).

The election commission stated that the highest female voter turnout—approximately 86%—was recorded in Kullu district. In nine districts of the state, the voter turnout among women was higher than that of men. Similarly, the highest overall voter turnout—approximately 96%—was recorded in Dhela gram panchayat in Nalagarh development block of Solan district.

Women’s turnout was 82.76%, marking a 6.29% higher turnout than that of men (76.47%), showed the data of the State Election Commission. The trend was witnessed in most districts, barring Lahaul and Spiti (men 70.88%, women 67.88%), Shimla (men 80.86%, women 80.35%) and Kinnaur (76.44% men, women 75.32%) where men outnumbered women.

A total of 17.3 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballot in this phase, comprising 8,74,416 men, 8,55,597 women and 17 third-gender individuals.

The exercise is part of the three-phase election process to choose 31,182 public representatives, including 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members and 251 zila parishad members. Of the total pool of candidates, 10,854 office-bearers have already been elected unopposed. Across all three phases, roughly 50.89 lakh people are eligible to vote.

While the first phase on Tuesday covered 1,293 panchayats and drew a final voter turnout of 78.9%, the third and final phase for the remaining 1,274 panchayats is scheduled for May 30. For block samiti and zila parishad members, the results will be announced on May 31.

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of opposition, said, “The manner in which people have demonstrated their trust in favour of the BJP during this semifinal signals that the countdown to the Congress government’s exit has officially begun.”

Meanwhile, CM’s principal adviser (media) Naresh Chauhan said BJP has realised that it is losing public support. “Congress-backed candidates have secured victories in several places. Even in closely contested seats, Congress candidates are leading,” he added.

Polling for Chamba’s Samwal on May 30

State Election Commission secretary Surjit Singh Rathore confirmed that polling for ward number 2 of Samwal panchayat in Tissa Block of Chamba, which was previously postponed due to violations by officials, has also been rescheduled for May 30.

116-year-old votes in Hamirpur

Khadku Ram, 116, from ward number 2 of Dashmal panchayat in Hamirpur turned up to cast his vote. Bhoranj SDM Shashi Pal Sharma lauded Khadku Ram’s spirit. Hari Singh, 95, from the Gunsa ward of Lalpani panchayat walked approximately 2 km to cast his vote.

Villagers boycott voting

Irked over the “lack of development work for years”, residents of ward number 1 in Kangri village, Hamirpur, boycotted the poll process. There are about 288 voters in the ward of the Ri panchayat. The villagers are demanding that their ward be removed from the Ri panchayat and merged with the Khyaah Lohkharian panchayat, or that a separate panchayat be created. To reach the Ri panchayat house, they have to travel 25 kilometres. They said roads in their village were in poor condition, and electricity and water problems persist. Hamirpur deputy commissioner Gandharva Rathore confirmed that no one from that ward turned up to vote.