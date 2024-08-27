80% work on rejuvenation of Kala Sanghian drain complete: DC

Initiated under the Jalandhar Smart City project, nearly 80% work for the rejuvenation and beautification of the Kala Sanghian drain has been completed. The rejuvenation and beautification of the Kala Sanghian drain in progress (HT Photo)

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the work on the ₹34 project is being done on a war-footing and once over, it will bring much-needed relief to the residents living near the drain by addressing the persistent problem of water pollution.

He said the project falls under the Jalandhar Smart City initiative and is being implemented by the Mansa drainage-cum-mining and geology department as a deposit work.

The project involves cleaning a 13km section of the drain that runs through the city and “stone pitching” on both banks of the drain.

“Approximately 80% of the project has been completed, and after completion, clean water will be released from the Bist Doab canal into the drain,” he said.

The DC added that green areas will be developed alongside the drain.

Sub-divisional officer, drainage-cum-mining and geology department Satgur Singh said the beautification project of the drain was divided into four parts, all of which are expected to be completed soon.