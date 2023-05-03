Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 81-year-old man’s life in Panchkula

Covid claims 81-year-old man’s life in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2023 02:09 AM IST

Prior to this, on April 28, a 91-year-old woman from Sector 32, Chandigarh, had lost the battle to the virus; meanwhile, after dropping to 41 on Monday, tricity’s daily Covid cases jumped to 80 on Tuesday

An 81-year-old man from Panchkula succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, becoming the second-virus related fatality in the tricity in five days.

The deceased was a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, and was admitted to Ojas Hospital, Sector 26, after complaints of breathlessness. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased was a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, and was admitted to Ojas Hospital, Sector 26, after complaints of breathlessness.

Prior to this, on April 28, a 91-year-old woman from Sector 32, Chandigarh, had lost the battle to the virus.

Meanwhile, after dropping to 41 on Monday, tricity’s daily Covid cases jumped to 80 on Tuesday. Having reported only five and seven cases, respectively, the day before, both Chandigarh and Panchkula logged 24 new infections on Tuesday. Mohali’s cases also rose from 29 to 32.

However, amid more recoveries, the number of active cases in the tricity dipped from 705 to 617 over the past 24 hours. Currently, Mohali has 241 infected patients, Chandigarh 200 and Panchkula 176.

