851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 427 health workers were inoculated against Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, followed by 271 in Panchkula and 153 in Mohali, taking the tricity’s total to 851.

Panchkula recorded achievement rate of 54%, as 500 people had been targeted at five centres during the day. So far, 2,828 people have got the vaccine in the district. “We have achieved a target of 60.8% to date,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer.

Chandigarh, where 926 health workers were expected to turn up at 10 sites, achievement rate stood at 46%. It was poorest at the Manimajra hospital, where only eight out 100 got the jab. At the PGIMER, 231 of 376 beneficiaries turned up. Out of 4,895 targeted so far, 2,464 (50.3%) have been vaccinated.

Continuing with the drive, the Mohali health department administered 153 jabs, taking the total to 3,375. Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, said: “The drive will pick pace in the coming week as now more and more people are coming forward.

“No side effect has been reported by any of the beneficiaries, which has been a motivation for others to come up,” said additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain.

77 test +ve, 1 dies

The tricity recorded 77 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while a lone death was reported from Mohali.

Chandigarh reported 40 cases, followed by 28 in Mohali and nine in Panchkula.

The UT’s tally has climbed to 20,819, with 146 cases still active. While 20,339 patients have recovered, including 37 discharged in the past 24 hours, 334 have died.

The death toll in Mohali district has climbed to 361, while the number of cases stands at 19,360. Of the 28 fresh cases, 23 surfaced in Mohali city alone.

With 84 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has gone up to 18,387 and the number of active cases has dropped to 612.

In Panchkula, 13,735 have tested positive so far, of whom 10,241 have been cured, 147 have died and 98 are still undergoing treatment. The district has not recorded any death for the past eight days.