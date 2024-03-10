860 gm charas seized from courier package in Panchkula

Panchkula Police seized two parcels of clay toys carrying 860 gram charas and booked three residents for smuggling drugs through courier packages. Police team found 860 gram charas concealed in the form of pills inside the toys. (HT)

This is the third such incident where police have intercepted parcels carrying drugs concealed in the items since September 2023.

On March 8, the crime branch of Sector 19, Panchkula, received information regarding “suspicious” content detected during X-ray scan of two parcels that were supposed to carry clay toys at a courier company office in Phase 1 Industrial Area. The parcels were sent from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and were enroute to be delivered at Cochin in Kerala.

On checking, police team found 860 gram charas concealed in the form of pills inside the toys.

The police have registered a case under NDPS Act in Sector 20 police station against Ashiq Ratheesh who had sent the parcels from Mandi and against the recipients of the parcels, Anupa and Arshad Naina of Cochin in Kerala.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Drug peddlers use courier as mode of transportation of drugs owing to the anonymity associated with its use. It takes lot of backward tracing of money trail to arrest the accused.”

The officer added, “Extra vigil helps us to intercept these parcels and arrest the accused but it is a challenge.”

BOX: Earlier failed attempts by drug peddlers

January 18, 2024: A Kullu man was arrested for smuggling 570 gm charas through courier four days after police recovered 570 gm charas from two parcels en-route to Mumbai. Accused Piyush Sharma, hailing from Kullu, had sent two parcels to Mumbai in which 570 grams of charas was concealed in paper box that had “Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Yumfills Pie” written on it.

September 22, 2023: Police had arrested two Kullu residents who had tried to smuggle 108 .15 gram charas through courier to Mumbai. The accused, Shankar Bodh, alias Varun and Sunny Bodh, had sent drugs concealed in pockets of the trousers that was in a carry bag of “Behl Sweets Desi Ghee Jalebi, Kullu”.