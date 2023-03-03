885 guest faculty teachers in govt colleges in Punjab without salary for 3 months

As many as 885 guest faculty assistant professors (APs), presently serving in 4 government colleges across the state, have not been paid their monthly remunerations for the past three months. In September, the government increased salaries of the APs on the basis of their experiences from earlier ₹ 21,600. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

In September, the government increased salaries of the APs on the basis of their experiences from earlier ₹21,600. However, the APs claimed that they got an increased salary for only two months, October and November, while they have not been paid a single penny after that.

Harminder Singh, state president of government college guest faculty assistant professors association, said the teachers are going through mental and financial stress due to lackadaisical approach of concerned authorities for delaying in making monthly payments to APs, who are working for nearly two decades in government colleges.

“We have written and approached the chief minister and higher education minister off on multiple occasions but there is no solution to their issues,” Harminder said.

Another union leader Hukam Chand said the department should immediately look into the matter and direct concerned authorities to clear their pending dues.

“The government increased the salaries of teachers into four slabs ranging from ₹33,600 to ₹47,100 according to our experience. Of the total amount, ₹11,600 is paid from PTA funds, while the remaining amount is released from treasury,” he said.

The teachers also demanded government to release their full salary from treasury instead of depending upon the PTA fund as the funds were stopped in at least 12 government colleges.