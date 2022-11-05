9 coaches of Nankana Sahib-bound train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails in Pakistan

Lahore: Nine coaches of the Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

No one was injured in the accident.

Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be observed on November 8.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations in the province.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident and launched relief operations.

“Most of the passengers have been accommodated in the first part of the train (which was on track) and left for Nankana at 9:55am. Arrangements have also been made for the departure of the remaining passengers,” Pakistan Railways tweeted.

Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

The committee will submit its report within three days.