9 months after Chandigarh MC polls, F&CC approves 5 lakh to hold orientation session for councillors

Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:27 AM IST

During the meeting, F&CC also decided to renovate Harijan Dharamshala at Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony at a cost of ₹8.49 lakh

During the two-day orientation, the Chandigarh councillors will be apprised of topics such as MC Act, MC’s functioning, councillors’ roles and responsibilities, engagement with the public, municipal budgeting, personality development, public relations, use of social media, urbanisation, traffic, garbage disposal and water shortage. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Nine months after the municipal corporation elections in December 2021, the civic body’s finance and contract committee on Wednesday approved 5 lakh for an orientation programme for the “newly elected” councillors.

During the two-day orientation, the councillors will be apprised of topics such as MC Act, MC’s functioning, councillors’ roles and responsibilities, engagement with the public, municipal budgeting, personality development, public relations, use of social media, urbanisation, traffic, garbage disposal and water shortage.

Other decisions

The finance panel also decided to renovate Harijan Dharamshala at Dadumajra Colony at a cost of 8.49 lakh.

Among other approvals were lighting of various dark spots in Dadumajra village ( 5 lakh), new play equipment at Sector 56 ( 4.32 lakh), renovation of Anganwadi centres at the dharamshala and panchayat ghar at Dadumajra village and colony ( 9.76 lakh), and wall and road construction at police staff quarters near Sector-11 police station ( 9.46 lakh).

The committee members also cleared the proposal for library books, 55” LED TV, water cooler, double-bed mattress, bed sheet with pillow cover, four playing card tables, newspaper stand, carrom board, chess board, and ludo games at Community Centre, Sector 27-B ( 2.66 lakh).

The meeting was chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur and attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, F&CC members Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Jasbir Singh, Taruna Mehta and Gurbax Rawat, and other senior MC officials.

