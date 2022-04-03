9 years on, Ferozepur-Patti rail link project stuck in land hurdles
Ferozepur: Nine years after the ambitious 25.47km Ferozepur-Patti rail link project was given a green signal in the rail budget, the Punjab government has failed to acquire land required for the project.
The rail link, vital from the commercial point of view, will shorten the distance between the northern states, including Punjab and capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The rail link will also shorten the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 118km to 86km. It would also inter-connect the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab and shorten the distance between Jammu and Mumbai by 267km.
People familiar to the matter said the state government has failed to provide land (70.1 hectares in Tarn Taran and 95.68 hectares in Ferozepur) for the project. Ferozepur deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said notification to acquire the land has been published and the process will be completed soon.
“The then Union railway minister, Pawan Kumar Bansal, gave nod to the Ferozepur-Patti rail link in 2013, but nothing has been done so far due to indifferent attitude of the Punjab government,” said an official.
The rail link will also interconnect Srinagar, Anantnag, Udhampur, Jammu, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patti, Ferozepur, Guru Har Sahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka and Abohar to Mumbai via Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), which would be a boon for the people living in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.
“Time will be saved after the project is completed. Perishable fruits and vegetables will be delivered in Gujarat and Mumbai within 48 to 72 hours. It will also facilitate export of basmati rice and other items from this region via Kandla port in Gujarat,” said Sushil Mittal, a businessman.
“The rail link is also vital from the defence point of view as it would connect two strategically located border districts of Ferozepur and Amritsar, besides connecting them to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat,’’ Subhash Sharma, state BJP general secretary said, demanding early acquisition of land for the project.
-
Drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison by Bahraich court
A Nepal-based drug trafficker, Dinesh Yadav, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau nearly five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Bahraich district, on Saturday, senior NCB officials said. Yadav, a resident of Banke, Nepal, was arrested from a bus at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, on the India-Nepal border and 4 kg of Nepali Charas was recovered from his possession on March 27, 2017.
-
Punjab’s tax collection hits all-time high at ₹24,772 crore in last fiscal
Patiala: Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tax cut on petroleum products, Punjab reported its highest tax collection in last fiscal. In 2021-22, Punjab collected ₹24,772 crore various taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax, central sales tax and Punjab state development tax (PSDT), a jump of 30% from 2020-21, when the state got a revenue of ₹18,977 crore.
-
Mann ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days: Kejriwal
Ahmedabad Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, and Mann set out on a two-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Gaurav Yatra.”
-
Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts
In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening. According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.
-
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
