90 lakh, gold jewellery stolen from locked house in Ludhiana

A gang of burglars broke into a locked house in Mandeep Nagar area and decamped with ₹90 lakh and 150 gm gold jewellery. The homeowners, who had gone to Doraha on November 1, returned on November 4 only to find the main gate unlocked and the almirahs ransacked. The complainant, Simranjit Singh, said to the police that they had gone to Doraha as they bought property there around eight months ago. (HT File)

After being informed, the PAU police reached the spot and took up an investigation. A first-information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified accused.

Simranjit, a veterinary student, said he lives here with his mother, widowed sister and her two daughters, and his father resides abroad.

PAU station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajinderpal Singh said the police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify and trace the accused.