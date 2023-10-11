9,000 buprenorphine tablets stolen from Barnala hospital

Barnala : The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district. The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district.

The civil surgeon has sought explanation from the senior medical officer (SMO) after she failed to inform the department even two days after the theft.

The local police registered a case of theft on Tuesday and started investigation. The incident took place around 4pm on Sunday but the case was registered on Tuesday.

The tablets were kept in the hospital to be distributed to addicts at OOAT centres. Buprenorphine is used to treat addicts, who consume opium-based drugs.

Bhaduar SMO Dr Rubi said, “I had informed everyone telephonically about the theft. As the printer was not working in the office, I could not share the information in written.”

The SMO said she had written to the police about the theft on Monday but they received it on Tuesday.

Barnala civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Aulakh said: “Such a large quantity of tablets cannot be stolen without the involvement of insides. The SMO did not inform me and I came to know about the theft through the media. Therefore, I have sought an explanation.”

SHO Jagdev Singh, said: “We have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the IPC against unidentified persons at the Bhadaur police station.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON