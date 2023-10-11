News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9,000 buprenorphine tablets stolen from Barnala hospital

9,000 buprenorphine tablets stolen from Barnala hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 09:30 AM IST

The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district

Barnala : The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district.

The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district.
The health department suspects an insider’s involvement after 9,000 buprenorphine and naloxone tablets were stolen from sub-divisional hospital, Bhadaur, in Barnala district.

The civil surgeon has sought explanation from the senior medical officer (SMO) after she failed to inform the department even two days after the theft.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The local police registered a case of theft on Tuesday and started investigation. The incident took place around 4pm on Sunday but the case was registered on Tuesday.

The tablets were kept in the hospital to be distributed to addicts at OOAT centres. Buprenorphine is used to treat addicts, who consume opium-based drugs.

Bhaduar SMO Dr Rubi said, “I had informed everyone telephonically about the theft. As the printer was not working in the office, I could not share the information in written.”

The SMO said she had written to the police about the theft on Monday but they received it on Tuesday.

Barnala civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Aulakh said: “Such a large quantity of tablets cannot be stolen without the involvement of insides. The SMO did not inform me and I came to know about the theft through the media. Therefore, I have sought an explanation.”

SHO Jagdev Singh, said: “We have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the IPC against unidentified persons at the Bhadaur police station.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out