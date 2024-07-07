97% children in Chandigarh are fully immunised, says health ministry

Chandigarh has been ranked best in the country in surveillance of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), and acute flaccid paralysis surveillance for polio eradication, the UT health department revealed on Saturday. The Union ministry of health and family welfare released the AEFI surveillance dashboard and “Immunisation Update India” health magazine. (HT file photo for representation)

In Chandigarh, ministry’s data revealed, 97% children were fully immunised against diseases, which was excellent when compared to the national target of 90%.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh also revealed that the city’s innovative activities, like model immunisation centres, evening immunisation camps, among others were published as “Success Story of Chandigarh” in the government health magazine.