 97% children in Chandigarh are fully immunised, says health ministry
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
97% children in Chandigarh are fully immunised, says health ministry

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 07, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The city’s innovative activities, like model immunisation centres, evening immunisation camps, among others were published as “Success Story of Chandigarh” in the government health magazine

Chandigarh has been ranked best in the country in surveillance of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), and acute flaccid paralysis surveillance for polio eradication, the UT health department revealed on Saturday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare released the AEFI surveillance dashboard and “Immunisation Update India” health magazine. (HT file photo for representation)
The Union ministry of health and family welfare released the AEFI surveillance dashboard and “Immunisation Update India” health magazine. (HT file photo for representation)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare released the AEFI surveillance dashboard and “Immunisation Update India” health magazine.

In Chandigarh, ministry’s data revealed, 97% children were fully immunised against diseases, which was excellent when compared to the national target of 90%.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh also revealed that the city’s innovative activities, like model immunisation centres, evening immunisation camps, among others were published as “Success Story of Chandigarh” in the government health magazine.

News / Cities / Chandigarh
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
