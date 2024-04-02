98 gm charas found in Mumbai-bound parcel in Panchkula, 2 booked

In the third such seizure this year, Panchkula police recovered 98 gram charas from a Mumbai-bound parcel of clothes, booked at a courier company in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Panchkula police were alerted by the courier company staff after they detected a “suspicious object” in the parcel on Sunday. (HT File Photo)

Police were alerted by the courier company staff after they detected a “suspicious object” in the parcel on Sunday.

The staff told the police that they received the parcel from Chandigarh to be delivered in Mumbai, with a declaration that it carried clothes. The courier was to be delivered to Aprurva Vishwakarama in East Mumbai and sent by one Vaibhav.

But while scanning the parcel through X-ray, they detected something suspicious. On being informed, a team from the crime branch, Sector 19, responded to the scene and on opening the parcel, discovered a transparent polythene carrying 98 gm charas in the form of tablets.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

On March 8, police had seized two parcels of clay toys after recovering 860 gram charas from them and booked three accused. The parcels were sent from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and were to be delivered at Cochin, Kerala.

Earlier on January 18, a Kullu man was arrested for smuggling 570 gm charas through two parcels headed to Mumbai. Accused Piyush Sharma, hailing from Kullu, had booked two parcels to Mumbai, wherein 570 gm charas was concealed in a paper box with “Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Yumfills Pie” written on it.

Last year, on September 22, police had arrested two Kullu residents who had tried to smuggle 108.15 gram charas through a courier package to Mumbai. The accused, Shankar Bodh, alias Varun, and Sunny Bodh, had sent drugs concealed in pockets of a pair of trousers that was in a carry bag of “Behl Sweets Desi Ghee Jalebi, Kullu”.