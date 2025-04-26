Menu Explore
9K opioid treatment tablets stolen from Dhuri hospital: Week on, no arrests yet

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Apr 26, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The incident occurred on April 18, and a formal complaint was registered by the hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Mohammad Akhtar the next day.

It’s been a week since 9,000 opioid treatment tablets were allegedly stolen from a sub-divisional hospital in Dhuri, but no arrests have been made so far.

Sangrur MP Meet Hayer said the state government is committed to eradicating drug addiction and criminal elements from Punjab and will not spare anyone involved in the crime, even if it is someone from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sangrur MP Meet Hayer said the state government is committed to eradicating drug addiction and criminal elements from Punjab and will not spare anyone involved in the crime, even if it is someone from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on April 18, and a formal complaint was registered by the hospital's senior medical officer Dr Mohammad Akhtar the next day.

While repeated attempts to reach Dhuri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Damanbir Singh remained unsuccessful, SHO Jasveer Singh said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. He, however, declined to disclose further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

As per information, the accused was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage on the premises.

Sangrur MP Meet Hayer said the state government is committed to eradicating drug addiction and criminal elements from Punjab and will not spare anyone involved in the crime, even if it is someone from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

