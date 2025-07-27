Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
9th Guru’s martyrdom: UN to be urged to mark int’l human rights day on Nov 25

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:00 am IST

According to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, a letter will be also be sent to the central government urging for a national holiday on November 25, the day of Guru’s martyrdom

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday stated that they would approach the United Nations (UN) to get the martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Master Guru Teg Bahadur declared as international human rights day.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami chaired a virtual meeting with International Sikh Advisory Board.
The statement was made after he chaired a virtual meeting with the SGPC’s International Sikh Advisory Board. Participants in the meeting included Gurmeet Singh Randhawa (UK), Kawaljit Kaur (UK), Rajbir Singh (Canada), Master Mahinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh Lamba (USA), Balwant Singh Dhami and Gurbaksh Singh Gulshan (UK).

According to Dhami, a letter would be sent to the central government urging for a national holiday on November 25, the day of Guru’s martyrdom.

