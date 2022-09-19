9-years after revenge killing, 58-year-old man was again out to avenge murders with help of Bishnoi gang

Nine years after taking revenge of attack on his family by killing gangster Ranjit Singh Sewewala, a 58-year-old Faridkot man was again out to kill two members of Bambiha gang to avenge murders of his brother and nephew with help of Bishnoi gang after jumping parole. A murder convict Chamkaur Singh of Sewewala, who had jumped parole in July 2021, was arrested on Monday said police. Chamkaur was sentenced life imprisonment for the murder of gangster Ranjit Sewewala.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that after spending seven years in jail Chamkaur was released on parole for 6 weeks last year, but he did not return to the prison. Following this a case was registered against him. “During his period in jail he came in contact with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He was planning to kill Sharanjeet Singh alias Sharni and Gurbax Sewewala to avenge the double murder of his brother and nephew. A CIA Faridkot team arrested him, while he was gathering information about his potential targets Sharni and Gurbax,” he added.

An official who arrested him on condition of anonymity said that during preliminary interrogation without any hesitation he said that he was planning to kill Gurbax and his aides to take revenge. “He even repeated that he will not stop until he kills Gurbax,” he added.

As per investigation, after jumping the parole he was continuously looking for a chance to kill Gurbax, who is lodged in Bathinda jail and Sharni, who is released on bail.

“Chamkaur was alone so he established contact with Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for help as Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs are arch rivals. Both gangs are already indulged in revenge killings. Chamkaur had killed gangster Ranjit Sewewala, who was close to slain gangster Davinder Bambiha. Later, Gurbax killed Chamkaur’s family members and even Bambiha was also accused in the murder case,” said DSP Jatinder Singh added

On April 9, 2013 about 25 to 30 people, allegedly led by Ranjit Sewewala, had attacked Sadhu Singh, also from Sewewala village, at his shop in Jaitu. When he, along with his son, grandsons and a relative, tried to run, they were chased and severely thrashed at the Ramleela ground at Jaitu.

Sadhu and the other injured were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh medical college and hospital in Faridkot. Later, Ranjit and his brother Gurbax Singh were also admitted to the hospital. Enraged by the incident, Sadhu’s nephew Chamkuar Singh shot Ranjit dead in the hospital.

Later, Ranjit’s brother Gurbaksh, who is in jail now, became the leader of the group. On March 30, 2014, Maninder Singh, 25, and Sukhpal Singh, 45, were shot dead from close range to avenge the murder of Ranjit by his brother Gurbax and his aides. Gangster Davinder Bambiha was among the accused. Last year, Gurbax and Ginderjit Singh were sentenced life imprisonment for the double murder. The court acquitted 10 others for want of evidence including Sharni, who was on hit list of Chamkaur. The gang was formed in 2011 by gangster Ranjit and gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in an encounter by Bathinda police in 2016.

