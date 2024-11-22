A hoopless case: Missing baskets, poor upkeep of Ludhiana courts irk enthusiasts

Basketball courts built recently under city bridges as part of urban sports initiatives have found few takers given the state of disrepair amid a lack of upkeep and maintenance. The basketball court built under the flyover near Pakhowal road sans the hoop. (Manish/HT)

Courts under the Southern Bypass, near BRS Nagar, and Pakhowal Road ROB have become a source of frustration for players, as damaged hoops and poor conditions hinder the game.

Players complain that the rings and nets at these courts have been broken for the past few times, making it difficult to practise or play matches. Despite repeated requests, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to repair the damaged equipment.

“These courts were a great addition to the city and encouraged sports among the youth,” said Harpreet Singh, a local player, but was quick to add, “Without proper maintenance, they are no longer usable as the court near Pakhowal road ROB is in filthy condition. The damaged rings and cracked surfaces make playing here unsafe.”

Recently, two basketball courts were built in the north constituency with a cost of ₹15 lakh each but are reeling under neglect of maintenance from the authorities.

Built with the aim of utilising unused spaces under flyovers and bridges, the basketball courts were expected to promote fitness and recreational activities in the city. However, the current state of neglect has left many questioning the MC’s commitment to maintaining public sports infrastructure.

“Instead of being a hub for young athletes, these courts are becoming an eyesore,” said Aman Kaur, a resident near BRS Nagar. “The MC needs to act quickly to restore these facilities before they deteriorate further. Additionally someone has stored rouged and filthy clothes in this court and there is no lock on these gates as during night many homeless and drug addicts sleep at the court”.

Despite repeated attempts, executive engineer Balwinder Singh was not available for comments.

An MC official not wishing to be named, meanwhile, said, “We are looking for some NGOs or industries of companies to adopt these courts under CSR activities so that they can maintain these courts.”

Sports enthusiasts and local activists are urging the authorities to conduct regular inspections and allocate a budget for the upkeep of such facilities.

“If the MC is serious about promoting sports, they must ensure proper maintenance,” said a sports coach in the area. “Simply building courts is not enough; they must also be kept in good condition.” Ramandeep, a resident of BRS Nagar, added.