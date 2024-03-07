A spiritual spin: England cricket team seeks Dalai Lama’s blessings ahead of clash Dharamshala Test

Ahead of the fifth test match with India, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala, members of the English cricket team met the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning to seek divine inspiration. England batsman Jonny Bairstow meeting Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj, Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

Six players and members of the England management attended the engagement. They met the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj. The six players who attended were Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope.

Bairstow, a wicketkeeper-batter, who is set to play his 100th test match in Dharamshala. Some crickets were accompanied by their families as well. “His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama granted an audience to England Test Cricketers at his residence in Dharamshala, HP, India on 6 March 2024,” the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly twitter).

The Dalai Lama is the highest spiritual authority in Tibetan Buddhism.

On the sporting front, the India team got into the game with optional training being scheduled for Wednesday. The England, meanwhile, team practised at HPCA stadium from 1.30 pm onwards. The teams arrived at Dharamshala on Sunday. India is leading the series 3-1.

In a pre-match press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma, expressed confidence regarding the pitch conditions, foreseeing a customary Indian surface that might exhibit some movement, especially as the temperature decreases.

England captain Ben Stokes, who also addressed a press conference on Wednesday said that the team will try to end the series with 3-2 and the tour on high note.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather in the low hill areas of the state till March 10. However, in case of unpredictable rains in Dharamshala, HPCA has made adequate arrangements. HPCA director Sanjay Sharma, said, “We have installed an automated drainage system which is totally sand based. In case of rain, we have adequate arrangements to dry the outfield within 30 minutes. We have sufficient covers as well to cover the pitch and outfield.”

The upcoming Test match will only be the second to be played on the ground. The venue had in 2016 played host to Australia. English spectators have thronged the city to witness the clash at the scenic HPCA stadium.