AAP accuses Punjab BJP head of ‘telling lies’, rubbishes claim on Republic Day tableau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday said they expected the state BJP leaders to stand with Punjab on the tableau row, but the party’s state president Sunil Jakhar told ‘lies’ on the matter instead. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang

Read here: 'Revenge’: AAP vs BJP over Punjab, Delhi tableaux ‘rejection’ claims

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Addressing a press conference, Kang said that there was no picture of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal anywhere in the concept sent by the state government and details are available on the official website of the Central government.

“This proves that Jakhar absolutely lied about photos,” Kang said.

Jakhar had on Wednesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of ‘politicising’ the non-inclusion of the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade and alleged that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carried his and Kejriwal’s photos and this was one of the reasons why it was excluded from the R-Day event.

Jakhar, however, did not produce any proof to back his statement. On Thursday, Mann, while interacting with mediapersons in Ludhiana, said that he would quit politics if Jakhar could produce a proof supporting his allegation. “If Jakhar can prove it, I will quit politics,” Mann said, adding that if he fails “he should then also not enter Punjab.”

Kang said that the Punjab government had sent the concept of its tableaus with Mai Bhago to represent women’s empowerment whereas the second tableau was about the martyrs and the third tableau was about the heritage of the state. “These tableaus can be seen on the official website of the Union government. But Sunil Jakhar lied about the photos of CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. We did not expect this from him,” he said, accusing the state BJP of indulging in cheap politics. He said that all the states where BJP is in power are continuously getting a place in the January 26 parade, but they have left Punjab out of the parade for the second time in a row.

Read here: AAP vs BJP: Will parade Punjab R-Day tableau on Delhi streets, says defiant CM Mann

Reacting to Kang’s statement, Jakhar in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) said he stands by his statement.

“I stand by what I said on Thursday. Sh @BhagwantMann ji, the problem with your dispensation is that ‘”Jhoothon ko sab Jhoothe Nazar aate hain (Liars see all as liars)”,” Jakhar said in a post on X.