close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bhagwant Mann shamelessly lying: BJP on 'dirty politics' jab on Punjab Republic Day tableau row

Bhagwant Mann shamelessly lying: BJP on 'dirty politics' jab on Punjab Republic Day tableau row

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Dec 29, 2023 11:54 AM IST

On Thursday, AAP accused the Centre of not providing any reason for excluding Punjab's tableau.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday responded to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'dirty politics' charge over the Centre not accepting Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying chief minister Bhagwant Mann had been "shamelessly lying" over the matter.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann(File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann(File)

Days after Mann accused the BJP-led Central government of discriminating against Punjab, the party today said the real reason for the rejection of the tableau was that it had the photographs of the chief minister and Arvind Kejriwal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The real reason for rejection of Punjab Tableau is that it prominently showed pics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann rather than Mai Bhago Ji or martyrs! Mann Sahab is shamelessly lying; and worst is he has surrendered Punjab’s sovereignty in the feet of Kejriwal. You made Punjab the slave of Kejriwal in the name of change," said Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On Thursday, AAP accused the Centre of not providing any reason for excluding Punjab's tableau.

"Not including the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab in the Republic Day parade shows the dirty politics of the BJP. BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity (to showcase their tableaux) in the Republic Day parade but like last time, Delhi and Punjab have been sidelined this time too," AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said on Friday.

"The Delhi government wanted to showcase the health and education models in the Republic Day parade and demonstrate how much change has been witnessed through these models in Delhi in recent years, but unfortunately this was not allowed," added.

Mann on Wednesday said the government wanted to take the Punjab word out of the national anthem.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem," he told reporters in Chandigarh.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said that a committee of specialists decide on the proposals of the tableaux. She said the AAP was hiding the real reason for the rejection of their tableaux proposals.

"It is shameful that without telling reasons for rejection of their tableaux proposals, the AAP leaders are politicising the decision of a specialist committee," she said.

Swaraj alleged that all that the AAP governments have to show are stories of liquor scam, fake medicines scam, bungalow scam, drug sale in Punjab or ministers going to jail.

With inputs from PTI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out