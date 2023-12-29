Bhagwant Mann shamelessly lying: BJP on 'dirty politics' jab on Punjab Republic Day tableau row

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday responded to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'dirty politics' charge over the Centre not accepting Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying chief minister Bhagwant Mann had been "shamelessly lying" over the matter. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann(File)

Days after Mann accused the BJP-led Central government of discriminating against Punjab, the party today said the real reason for the rejection of the tableau was that it had the photographs of the chief minister and Arvind Kejriwal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The real reason for rejection of Punjab Tableau is that it prominently showed pics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann rather than Mai Bhago Ji or martyrs! Mann Sahab is shamelessly lying; and worst is he has surrendered Punjab’s sovereignty in the feet of Kejriwal. You made Punjab the slave of Kejriwal in the name of change," said Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On Thursday, AAP accused the Centre of not providing any reason for excluding Punjab's tableau.

"Not including the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab in the Republic Day parade shows the dirty politics of the BJP. BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity (to showcase their tableaux) in the Republic Day parade but like last time, Delhi and Punjab have been sidelined this time too," AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said on Friday.

"The Delhi government wanted to showcase the health and education models in the Republic Day parade and demonstrate how much change has been witnessed through these models in Delhi in recent years, but unfortunately this was not allowed," added.

Mann on Wednesday said the government wanted to take the Punjab word out of the national anthem.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem," he told reporters in Chandigarh.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said that a committee of specialists decide on the proposals of the tableaux. She said the AAP was hiding the real reason for the rejection of their tableaux proposals.

"It is shameful that without telling reasons for rejection of their tableaux proposals, the AAP leaders are politicising the decision of a specialist committee," she said.

Swaraj alleged that all that the AAP governments have to show are stories of liquor scam, fake medicines scam, bungalow scam, drug sale in Punjab or ministers going to jail.

With inputs from PTI