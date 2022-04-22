AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators.
Malwinder Singh Kang has been named as the chief spokesperson whereas Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur, who defeated then Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Majithia in her maiden electoral outing, has been made spokesperson.
Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, who trounced SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, has also made it to the team of party spokespersons, according to the list by AAP convener Jarnail Singh.
Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards
The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
Power situation to improve soon, talks on to purchase energy from pvt producer: Haryana CM
To address the issue of power shortage, the Haryana government will hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a district grievance committee meeting at Powergrid Colony, Sector 43, on Thursday. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
Gurugram industries say prolonged power cuts causing losses
Industry owners of Manesar and Dharuhera on Thursday said they have been facing long power cuts for over a month now, resulting in production and supply loss. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) distributes electricity and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam transmits electricity in IMT Manesar.
Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka's Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media. A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range. The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media. The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
