Harpal Singh Cheema.
chandigarh news

AAP asks Cong to clear stand on Sidhu’s advisers’ remarks

Cheema alleged that this unwarranted controversy, which was being created, was a well-thought-out conspiracy of Sidhu to divert the attention of people of Punjab from the unfulfilled election promises of the Congress
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:45 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday asked the Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make their stand clear on the controversial remarks made by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisers on Kashmir and Pakistan.

Cheema alleged that this unwarranted controversy, which was being created, was a well-thought-out conspiracy of Sidhu to divert the attention of people of Punjab from the unfulfilled election promises of the Congress.

“It cannot be possible that Sidhu’s advisers make these statements without consulting him. He is behind all these statements,” he alleged at a press conference, questioning the Punjab Congress chief’s silence.

The AAP leader said that despite being in power, Sidhu was acting like a leader of an opposition party when facing questions related to ground realities. Cheema also demanded the state assured price (SAP) of 400 per quintal for sugarcane for the 20201-22 season.

