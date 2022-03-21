Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP chooses Jai Ram’s home turf Mandi to launch campaign
chandigarh news

AAP chooses Jai Ram’s home turf Mandi to launch campaign

AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
AAP will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi on April 6. (ANI File Photo)
AAP will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi on April 6. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Days after it got a huge mandate in the assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The AAP will hold a roadshow in the Mandi on April 6.

“We have chosen Mandi to launch our campaign for two reasons, one that it’s centrally located and other it’s presently the epicentre of Himachal Pradesh politics,” said AAP in charge Ratnesh Gupta.

The BJP had won nine of the total 10 assembly segments in the Mandi district. Independent candidate Parkash Rana won the Jogindernagar seat. Saffron party performed miserably in the chief minister’s home turf, Mandi. Congress had won the three assembly segments, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Arki. The BJP had largely attributed sympathy for former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as the key reason for its defeat while it underplayed inflation and infighting that had contributed equally to the party’s loss.

“This would be a historic event in itself as it would change the shape of the state politics which has largely remained bipolar. Thousands of AAP workers will give a rousing welcome to Kejriwal and Mann,” said AAP’s spokesman Gaurav Sharma, a former municipal councillor. The AAP is hopeful that it will emerge as the reckoning force in Himachal politics.

“For a long time, the people of the state were looking for a third alternative and now AAP is offering them an option and helping them get rid of their long-pending problems. The AAP wave will sweep across the state like a Tsunami,” said Sharma.

AAP is also eyeing employees’ votes in Himachal. Employees are demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in Himachal on the analogy of Rajasthan.

“AAP condemns the chief minister’s statement where he asked the employees to contest the elections if they want to get a pension. The CM’s statement reflects how the ego of BJP leaders has polluted their minds and the chief minister is making such statements in frustration as he has no control over his government,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out