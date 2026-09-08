AAP councillor booked for assaulting BJP Yuva Morcha president in Chandigarh

Just months ahead of the municipal elections slated for December, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi was booked for allegedly assaulting the BJP Yuva Morcha mandal president at Faidan village near Sector 47 on Sunday night. Police officials said the footage was used as the basis for registering the case. (HT File)

A cross-complaint has also been filed by Laddi, who represents ward 21, covering Sector 47, Bair Majra, Faidan, and Burail, against the mandal president, identified as Mohit, and three others.

According to the complaint, Laddi was on his way to a blood donation camp at Faidan when he spotted Mohit allegedly holding a BJP flag. The two got into an argument, following which Laddi allegedly caught Mohit by the collar and assaulted him. He also allegedly flung the flag to the ground, it was alleged.

Police said videos of the incident, recorded by Mohit’s friends, were also submitted. In the videos, Mohit claimed that he was assaulted without provocation. Police officials said the footage was used as the basis for registering the case.

Mohit had alleged that Laddi had been hostile towards him since his elevation as BJP Yuva Morcha mandal president. Laddi, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he was himself provoked during the incident.

Laddi alleges police pressure

Laddi alleged that the police were under pressure from the BJP to register the FIR and did so without recording his version.

“Under the previous station house officer (SHO) as well, I had complained to the police regarding illicit liquor and drugs which were sent from Faidan towards Punjab,” he said.

“The accused (Mohit and others) have links with this. Mohit had come outside my house earlier during the day and abused me following which his parents had sought forgiveness. But later, he again hurled abuses at me during a public grievance meet after which I confronted him. It was then that his friends shot the video,” said Laddi.

The AAP councillor said he had filed a complaint against four people, including Mohit, and demanded an impartial medical examination to establish whether he had sustained injuries. He said he would approach the court if the police failed to act on his complaint.

He also denied any political angle to the incident, saying it should not be viewed as a dispute between AAP and the BJP but as a matter between two individuals.

Police officials said Laddi has been booked under bailable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

No stranger to controversies

This is not the first controversy involving Laddi. On June 4, 2024, he was accused of burning a BJP flag after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared. He was also accused of setting off dangerous explosives and crackers that are banned in the city, on the basis of a video he himself posted on social media. He was booked under provisions relating to promoting enmity and statements leading to public mischief. The Punjab and Haryana high court subsequently stayed his arrest and directed him to join the investigation.