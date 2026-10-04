Kolkata, Despite the lopsided defeat, head coach Khalid Jamil saw enough positives in India's performance against five-time world champions Brazil and hoped his side will feature in many such high-profile games in future so that the team can get better. The more we play, the better it''s for us: India coach Jamil seeks more high-profile matches

Brazil, currently sixth in the FIFA Men's World Ranking, trounced India, 138th in list, 4-0 here on Saturday.

"Definitely, their quality is very high. Their coach is also good and they have players who have played at different clubs," Jamil said at the post-match interaction.

"To manage them is very difficult, not an easy job. It doesn't happen in a day; it takes time. Pressure is everywhere. But the more we play, the better.

"The next game is also very good for us, so we have to continue with that," he said, looking ahead to Tuesday's clash against two-time former world champions Uruguay.

The Selecao are also the highest-ranked opponents India have faced since the official rankings were introduced in August 1993, surpassing ninth-ranked Russia in 1995 and Japan in 1998.

Therefore Jamil was impressed by the performance, but admitted that India needed to be stronger defensively.

"Mahesh and Thapa were very good defensively. They were very good in midfield. Williams, Sahal and Manvir were also good.

"Manvir was very good one-versus-one. Overall, it was very good, especially Williams. He tried his best. Defensively, we should be a little stronger," he said.

India's bright start faded after Brazil broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Jamil felt the first goal changed the complexion of the contest.

"That's why I said concentration should be good. Till the water break, I was thinking everything would be fine. Then we conceded a silly goal. Then we conceded a second goal, so the calculation changed a little."

Jamil refuses to blame Gurpreet

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The India coach refused to put the defeat on goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu alone, strongly backing the experienced player.

"It's not because of Gurpreet. The defender didn't close down, then the ball moved from there as well. So overall, everybody's mistake," Jamil said.

Asked whether Gurpreet would return for India's next friendly against Uruguay on Tuesday, Jamil did not confirm a start for the custodian but made clear that he remains in his plans.

"Maybe Som will play, maybe Albino , anyone. Depending on the situation. But Gurpreet, definitely he will be back."

Jamil admitted his players had been under considerable pressure against Brazil.

"Before the match, there was pressure on the players, definitely 100 per cent, because you are going to play against Brazil."

Jamil said his approach to handling the mental pressure was straightforward.

"I just tell them that they are also talented players. They must have that belief. Everyone is mature. I didn't waste time giving them confidence. They are also eager to play, and they know about it."

'Well played'

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The coach urged the team to move forward with confidence.

"After the match, I told them, 'You played, and you have seen. You have also done well, so continue with that.'"

Jamil also revealed that Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti offered words of encouragement after the final whistle.

"He said, 'Good game. You played very well. Just keep it up. We will keep in touch."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.