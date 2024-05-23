AAP expands party set-up, Salaria made state vice-chief

Chandigarh Swaran Salaria crossed over to the AAP after being denied the ticket by the BJP from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expanded its organisational set-up in Punjab on Thursday, appointing one state vice-president, two state joint secretaries and several office-bearers in various districts.

Swaran Salaria, who joined the AAP from the BJP about 10 days ago May 13, has been made the state vice-president of the party in Punjab, while Dr KD Singh and Rajinder Rehal have been appointed state joint secretaries, according to an announcement made by AAP national general secretary (organisation) and state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Salaria crossed over to the AAP after being denied the ticket by the BJP from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Capt Harjeet Mangat has been made vice-president in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The party has also made the appointments of a large number of office-bearers, including vice-presidents and secretaries, at district and block levels. “Those who joined the party in recent weeks have been assigned responsibilities. These appointments will give further boost to the election campaign,” a party leader said.