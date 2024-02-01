 AAP failed to use technology to check illegal mining: Bajwa - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP failed to use technology to check illegal mining: Bajwa

AAP failed to use technology to check illegal mining: Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2024 06:28 AM IST

“Even though it was one of the main election commitments of the AAP to rein in illegal mining in the state and earn ₹20,000 crore from the mining. However, in its two-year regime, it could neither earn ₹20,000 crore from mining nor did it end the illegal mining,” Bajwa added.

Strap: Govt hits back at the Leader of the Opposition, terms his statement misleading

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for its “failure” to use technical mechanisms to keep a check on the rampant illegal mining in the state. (HT File Photo)
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for its “failure” to use technical mechanisms to keep a check on the rampant illegal mining in the state. (HT File Photo)

: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for its “failure” to use technical mechanisms to keep a check on the rampant illegal mining in the state, eliciting a sharp reaction from the state government which termed the Congress leader’s statement misleading.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Even though it was one of the main election commitments of the AAP to rein in illegal mining in the state and earn 20,000 crore from the mining. However, in its two-year regime, it could neither earn 20,000 crore from mining nor did it end the illegal mining,” Bajwa added.

However, an official spokesperson of the mining and geology department said the state government has taken strict action to stop illegal mining with the intervention of the latest technical mechanism.

He said all mines are geo-tagged and geo-fenced by the department before the starting of the mining operations. Currently, geotagging or geofencing of mines in the state has already been completed and are also available in the public domain through department portal.

Calling Bajwa’s statement “misleading”, the spokesperson clarified that the allegations regarding mining activities in Punjab are categorically incorrect and contrary to the claims of the LoP as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF) issued comprehensive guidelines in 2020, emphasising the use of geo-fencing and geo-tagging for mining sites.

“Instead of squandering Punjab’s exchequer on party expansion, fake publicity, air travel and pursuing bogus Delhi models, the AAP government should develop the technical know-how to rein in illegal mining. The AAP government elicited condemnations from the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Union ministry of defense because of unchecked illegal mining in the state,” Bajwa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On