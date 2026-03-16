AAP govt has created conducive environment for industry: Mann

MOHALI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured industry leaders will have full support of the government. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday assured industry leaders of full government support and incentives while addressing entrepreneurs on the concluding day of the three day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit.

Highlighting the participation of global and national investors, the CM emphasised that the summit has created the right environment for industrial growth and will accelerate the state’s economic progress.

He said the government will hold a review session after six months to assess the progress of the investment proposals and projects finalised during the summit.

“Leading industrial tycoons from across the globe have converged on this historic and landmark summit and Punjab is emerging as a favorite destination of investors,” the CM said.

“Around 30 brainstorming sessions were conducted during the three days of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, which will go a long way in accelerating the economic growth of the state. Besides putting the state on a high growth trajectory, this summit will also help create new job opportunities for youth. This is imperative for checking brain drain from the state and ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity,” he said.

Highlighting participation by investors, Mann added: “Those who have participated in this summit have come on their own to become partners in the socio-economic growth of the state. This will propel progress and prosperity in Punjab and create new job opportunities for the youth, while also giving a boost to industry. Our government is committed to making Punjab a vibrant, progressive and prosperous state.”

Thanking industry leaders for their participation, he said: “I thank the business tycoons for being part of the growth story of the state. Our government is committed to realising the vision of transforming Punjab into a major industrial and export hub in the world. We want holistic economic and financial success for Punjab.”

Centre’s foreign policy to blame for oil, LPG crisis: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday stated that the country was facing an oil and LPG crisis due to the failure of the foreign policy of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Mann said the country should have foreseen the LPG and oil crisis and adequate arrangements should have been made well in time to avoid any inconvenience to the general public. “Rumours are being spread about the shortage of LPG cylinders due to the war in the Gulf, but directions have been issued to the deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the investors’ meet in Mohali.

The CM warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to exploit the situation. “If any person tries to mislead people by hoarding essential goods, then severest of severe exemplary action will be taken against them,” he said.

Mann said that the matter has been taken up with the Union government to ease the situation.