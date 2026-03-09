Chandigarh, The A government has launched an all-out war against drug trade through strict enforcement, community involvement and preventive education, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Monday. AAP govt has launched all-out war against drug trade, says Punjab FM Cheema

Punjab Police registered 36,178 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 47,902 accused, Cheema said in the ongoing Budget Session of the state Assembly here.

Giving a statement regarding the Punjab government's action against drug trafficking while responding to a question by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Cheema highlighted the "success" of the one-year 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign.

"From March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, the A government launched an all-out war against the drug trade through strict enforcement, community involvement and preventive education," he said.

Detailing that the A government is targeting the entire supply chain, he said, "A total of 3,173 drug suppliers and distributors and 429 big smugglers, who were orchestrating this poison, have also been arrested.

Punjab Police seized 2,276 kilograms of heroin, 29 tonnes of poppy husk, 686 kilograms of opium and 786 kilograms of marijuana. In addition, 68 kilograms of charas, four kilograms of cocaine, 36 kilograms of ICE and more than 49 lakh illicit pills and capsules have also been recovered, said Cheema.

Punjab Police recovered 285 drones and confiscated 338 kilograms of heroin that was being transported through these rogue drones, thereby cutting off a major supply route, he said.

Speaking about financial action against drug networks, the finance minister said, "We are hitting these cartels where it hurts the most, their finances. Punjab Police has recovered ₹17 crore in cash."

Emphasising the importance of convictions in ensuring long-term deterrence, he said, "Out of 6,822 decided cases, 6,083 resulted in convictions. This 89 per cent conviction rate is the highest in the country and has been made possible through modernisation efforts such as digital evidence collection and rigorous financial tracking."

The police also arrested 47 proclaimed offenders, 636 absconders, 83 bail jumpers and eight parole jumpers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

The Punjab government will not allow drug money to be used to build mansions. A total of 323 illegally constructed properties belonging to drug smugglers have been demolished and illegally acquired assets worth ₹241 crore belonging to 569 drug smugglers have been frozen, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.