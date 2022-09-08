AAP govt has pushed Punjab into bankruptcy, says Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the AAP government has pushed the state into bankruptcy as it has not been able to pay salaries to its employees.

“This is an unprecedented situation which was quite avoidable if the state government had shown some financial prudence and maturity in handling financial matters”, Warring said in a statement here. He said that instead of spending money on welfare or paying salaries to its employees, this government has spent money lavishly on advertisements.

He said this is the beginning of the economic and financial decline and downfall of Punjab under the most “incompetent and inefficient regime”.