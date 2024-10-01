Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP govt misleading staff on Old Pension Scheme, says employees’ union

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 01, 2024 09:00 AM IST

National Movement for Old Pension Scheme senior vice president and CPF Employees Union’s Punjab unit president Sukhjit Singh cautions government employees in poll-bound Haryana about the “dangers of falling prey to false promises” by the AAP leaders.

National Movement for Old Pension Scheme senior vice president and CPF Employees Union’s Punjab unit president Sukhjit Singh on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for making “false promises” regarding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Leader claims that wherever elections are announced in any of the states across the country, the AAP leaders start campaigning and misleading the voters.
Leader claims that wherever elections are announced in any of the states across the country, the AAP leaders start campaigning and misleading the voters.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh cautioned the government employees in poll-bound Haryana about the dangers of falling prey to false promises by the AAP leaders in this regard.

The union leaders, who raised their voices to demand OPS and justice for the employees, were put under house arrest by the state government and transferred to remote areas, he alleged.

He said the chief minister also deferred more than 10 meetings scheduled with the delegation of union leaders, and the cabinet subcommittee constituted by the state government to address the issues of government employees was merely killing time.

Singh claimed that wherever elections are announced in any of the states across the country, the AAP leaders start campaigning and misleading the voters by making promises to implement the old pension scheme, but the party is in reality stalling the same in the states where it is already in power.

He said the promises that remain unfulfilled also include restoration of pay scale, revocation of development tax of 200, full salary to new recruits, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission and release of arrears for dearness allowance (DA).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On