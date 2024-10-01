AAP govt misleading staff on Old Pension Scheme, says employees’ union

National Movement for Old Pension Scheme senior vice president and CPF Employees Union’s Punjab unit president Sukhjit Singh on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for making “false promises” regarding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Leader claims that wherever elections are announced in any of the states across the country, the AAP leaders start campaigning and misleading the voters.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh cautioned the government employees in poll-bound Haryana about the dangers of falling prey to false promises by the AAP leaders in this regard.

The union leaders, who raised their voices to demand OPS and justice for the employees, were put under house arrest by the state government and transferred to remote areas, he alleged.

He said the chief minister also deferred more than 10 meetings scheduled with the delegation of union leaders, and the cabinet subcommittee constituted by the state government to address the issues of government employees was merely killing time.

He said the promises that remain unfulfilled also include restoration of pay scale, revocation of development tax of ₹200, full salary to new recruits, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission and release of arrears for dearness allowance (DA).