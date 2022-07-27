AAP govt will ensure state-of-the-art facilities in authorised colonies: Aman Arora

: Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the state government will go extra mile to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in authorised colonies in the state.

Reiterating the firm commitment of providing basic amenities in the urban residential areas, the minister said that the government will launch a new scheme and auction of various sites under Patiala Development Authority on the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day.

Reviewing the functioning of the Authority, Arora assessed the actual status of the long-awaited project ‘PDA Enclave Dhuri’. The PDA has acquired around 34.64 acres of land at Dhuri for the project and development works have almost been completed at the site.

Arora said the previous governments’ lackadaisical approach towards bringing new planned townships in urban areas is the main reason behind mushrooming of over 14,000 unauthorised colonies in the state and haphazard development of the urban areas of the state.

The minister also reviewed ₹ 208 crore ‘Rejuvenation of Badi Nadi & Chhoti Nadi’, construction of Heritage Street around Qila Mubarak and other ongoing development projects of the Authority.

Arora, who is also the minister for new and renewable energy, said that there is a lot of potential in Punjab in the field of renewable energy and fulfilling the Union government’s commitment to the UN, the state will soon become number one in Renewable Energy.