AAP govt will ensure state-of-the-art facilities in authorised colonies: Aman Arora
: Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the state government will go extra mile to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in authorised colonies in the state.
Reiterating the firm commitment of providing basic amenities in the urban residential areas, the minister said that the government will launch a new scheme and auction of various sites under Patiala Development Authority on the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day.
Reviewing the functioning of the Authority, Arora assessed the actual status of the long-awaited project ‘PDA Enclave Dhuri’. The PDA has acquired around 34.64 acres of land at Dhuri for the project and development works have almost been completed at the site.
Arora said the previous governments’ lackadaisical approach towards bringing new planned townships in urban areas is the main reason behind mushrooming of over 14,000 unauthorised colonies in the state and haphazard development of the urban areas of the state.
The minister also reviewed ₹ 208 crore ‘Rejuvenation of Badi Nadi & Chhoti Nadi’, construction of Heritage Street around Qila Mubarak and other ongoing development projects of the Authority.
Arora, who is also the minister for new and renewable energy, said that there is a lot of potential in Punjab in the field of renewable energy and fulfilling the Union government’s commitment to the UN, the state will soon become number one in Renewable Energy.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
