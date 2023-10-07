News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh’s arrest

AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh’s arrest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Cabinet ministers, MLAs and party leaders participated in these protests against the ‘dictatorial step’ of the Modi government at the Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders protested across the state against the BJP government for arresting party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with AAP leaders and workers stage a protest against the arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the enforcement directorate, at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with AAP leaders and workers stage a protest against the arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the enforcement directorate, at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Cabinet ministers, MLAs and party leaders participated in these protests against the ‘dictatorial step’ of the Modi government at the Centre.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The Prime Minister has got the MP arrested because he raised his voice against the government in the Parliament,” said a party release.

In Jalandhar’s Nakodar, local MP Shushil Kumar Rinku, cabinet minister Balkar Singh, MLAs Raman Arora, Sheetal Angural and Inderjit Kaur Mann were among those who protested. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak led the protest in Pathankot, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Amritsar, and Meet Hayer in Barnala.

AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram said the ED did not find even a single penny or a single illegal document from Sanjay Singh’s house. “All this is being done just to scare and silence us,” he claimed.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out