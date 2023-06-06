2020 gambling case: Jalandhar court summons AAP MLA

A Jalandhar court summoned AAP MlLA from Jalandhar (West) Sheetal Angural to appear before it in person on June 12 in connection with a Gambling Act case registered against him in 2020. The court made clear that if the accused, Sheetal Angural, does not appear in person on the next date of hearing, then coercive step shall be taken to compel the appearance of the accused.

Angural along with nine others was held under Section 188 of the IPC and other sections of the Gambling Act on April 29, 2020 at Bhargav camp police station when the restrictions for Covid were on.

As per a notice issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate (NRI court, Jalandhar) Gagandeep Singh Garg, a notice issued to accused Sheetal Angural was received back unserved and a fresh notice was issued to him.